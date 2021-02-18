Site defies Australia’s push to make Big Tech pay for news; bans sharing content in the country

Facebook has defied Australia’s push to make Big Tech pay for news by banning the sharing of content on its platform in the country, the oil and gas industry in Texas has buckled under the strain of a blast of Arctic weather, and three North Korean computer programmers have been charged over a cyber-hack spree. Plus, the FT’s global China editor, James Kynge, explains how Beijing’s digital currency is doubling as a surveillance tool for the state.





News Corp agrees deal with Google on payments for its journalism

Oil and gas industry in Texas buckles under strain of Arctic blast

Virtual control: the agenda behind China’s new digital currency

