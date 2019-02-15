A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning.

The US government will be funded, but the president plans to declare a national emergency in order to build his wall along the US-Mexico border, US chipmaker Nvidia provides a better than expected outlook despite slower China demand and Prime Minister Theresa May suffers yet another defeat on her Brexit plans in the House of Commons. Plus, as Amazon announces it won't build its second headquarters in New York City, the FT's Lindsay Fortado, a Queens resident, takes us to the neighbourhood to hear how the locals feel about the decision.

