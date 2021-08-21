The voice of experience from the Margaret Thatcher and John Major days

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In the fourth of our summer specials, Sebastian Payne meets Sir Malcolm Rifkind. In a week when the Taliban shocked the West with its rapid advance in Afghanistan, the former Conservative defence and foreign secretary examines where this leaves UK foreign policy. What does it mean for the UK’s so-called special relationship with the US and for the future of foreign interventions?

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.