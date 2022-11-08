Childcare in the UK is among the most expensive in the world, with parents spending an average of two thirds of their salary on nursery costs for children under two. Host Claer Barrett speaks to Joeli Brealey, author and founder of campaign group Pregnant then Screwed, about why the UK childcare system is in crisis. She also hears from Megan Jarvie, the head of Coram Family and Childcare, about how to navigate a complicated system of government support for families with young children. Plus, mother Jess tells Claer how unaffordable nursery costs pushed her out of full-time work..

Presented by Claer Barrett.

