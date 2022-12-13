More than a million crypto investors around the world stand to be wiped out by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Presenter Claer Barrett is joined by Scott Chipolina, the FT’s digital assets correspondent, and Rob Armstrong, the FT’s US financial commentator, to discuss what the collapse means for the future of crypto. What should people still holding crypto investments do? Will crypto recover? What role should regulators play? And is there a way of keeping your crypto investments safe?

Want more?

Bahamas reels from FTX collapse: ‘Crypto was going to be our way out’

More from Scott Chipolina and the FT’s cryptofinance newsletter

More from from Rob Armstrong on crypto regulation: The SEC should not touch crypto

More from Rob Armstrong and his Unhedged newsletter

Money Clinic is keen to hear from listeners and readers. If you would like to get in touch, please email us at money@FT.com or DM Claer on social media. She is @ClaerB on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

Clips: BBC, CBS

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com