The UK poultry industry expects to take up only about half of the 5,500 emergency visas announced by the government ahead of Christmas, after turkey farms cut production and recruited some workers locally.

Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council, said producers expected to use about 2,500 to 3,000 short-term visas, mainly for workers from eastern Europe.

Griffiths said the take-up of visas had fallen below the 5,500 made available as that figure was based on an estimate from the industry at the start of the year. “But nobody has been sitting on their hands in the interim. There has been a reduction in the numbers of birds and [companies] have been doing whatever they can to find UK people.”



The poultry council had sounded the alarm following struggles with recruiting after Brexit cut off the flow of EU workers arriving under free movement. It said last month that British turkey farmers had raised about 1m fewer birds than usual in the face of labour shortages, with EU imports expected to make up the Christmas shortfall.

Turkey producer Bernard Matthews is processing visa applications and expects temporary workers to join within three weeks, said a person briefed on the situation. Poultry producers have until November 15 to apply.

Ranjit Boparan, founder of the UK’s largest chicken producer 2 Sisters Food Group, last month welcomed the visas but warned poultry prices would still rise. “Less labour means less choice, core ranges, empty shelves and wage inflation, and this isn’t going to change.”

Abattoirs were also allocated emergency visas after butcher shortages left surplus pigs on farms. They expect to use all 800 visas pledged to the sector in an attempt to avoid mass culling, said Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association.

Meat and poultry producers want longer-term access to overseas recruits, who they have struggled to bring in under the new points-based immigration regime.

Griffiths said that in addition to the emergency visas, which last until the end of the year, the industry planned to ask the government in January for “a little bit of help for a year or 18 months while we make the changes that are being forced upon us”.

Meanwhile, weak levels of interest from the EU plus hurdles such as a requirement to provide accommodation are thought to have led to low uptake of the 5,000 three-month, trucker visas that the government announced in September to try to address a chronic shortfall in lorry drivers.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson said shortly after the scheme launched that only 27 tanker drivers had taken up an initial tranche of 300 visas, while the transport department said a further 100 had been taken up by the food and drink sector.

Since then, haulage and logistics groups said the government had not shared data. Duncan Buchanan, director of policy for the Road Haulage Association, said anecdotal evidence from members suggested take-up was low.

“We’ve had no reported interest from SMEs at all. Some big companies have looked at the idea, but I’m not aware of any that have taken up the scheme to any great material significance,” he said.

The government said: “We‘re not going to provide a running commentary on numbers and we’re working closely with the haulage industry to identify further qualified drivers who want to come to the UK.”



