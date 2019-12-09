French drugmaker Sanofi has agreed to buy Californian biotech Synthorx for $2.5bn in a bid to combat falling revenues in its core insulin and cardiovascular franchises.

The deal, with which Sanofi aims to strengthen its pipeline of drugs for oncology and autoimmune disorders, brings with it the prize of Synthorx’s promising medicine to treat solid tumours.

Sanofi unveiled the acquisition a day before Paul Hudson, who took over as the French group’s chief executive in September, unveils his new strategy to investors.

Sanofi will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Synthorx for $68 per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of approximately $2.5bn on a fully diluted basis. The $68-per-share acquisition price represents a 172 per cent premium to Synthorx’s closing price on Friday.

The move “fits perfectly with our strategy to build a portfolio of high-quality assets and to lead with innovation”, Mr Hudson said. He added it was “aligned with our goal to build our oncology franchise with potentially practice-changing medicines and novel combinations”.

Sanofi has been seeking to strengthen its portfolio following the loss of patent protection on key diabetes treatments and political pressure in the US over the cost of insulin, amid reports of people falling ill or even dying because they cannot afford vital medicine.

It is also grappling with a dilemma faced by a number of other big pharma companies in deciding whether to remain a diversified company or to sell, or spin off, its consumer health division. This would allow it to focus on speciality care, where revenues rose almost 20 per cent in the third quarter.

This performance owed much to its anti-inflammatory medicine Dupixent, developed in partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which has notched up strong sales for eczema and asthma.

Big pharma companies are increasingly looking to the laboratories of biotechs to find their future blockbusters, through licensing or acquisition. Yet under the leadership of Mr Hudson’s predecessor, Olivier Brandicourt, Sanofi’s M&A record was mixed. It missed out on two big acquisitions: cancer treatment specialist Medivation in 2016 and Swiss biotech group Actelion the following year.

However in early 2018 it snapped up two biotechs — Bioverativ for $11.6bn; and Ablynx for €3.9bn after beating off competition from Novo Nordisk — to establish a foundation for a global rare disorder franchise and pursue growth in this area.

Sanofi’s latest acquisition, Synthorx, gives it access to that company’s lead asset THOR-707, which is thought to have potential to treat multiple solid tumour types, on its own and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors — which release the brakes on the immune system and allow it to fight cancer more effectively — as well as other future immunotherapy combinations.

John Reed, Sanofi’s global head of R&D, said Synthorx’s “exceptionally novel discovery platform” had already produced a molecule “that has the potential to become a foundation of the next generation of immuno-oncology combination therapies”.

He said THOR-707 could be combined with Sanofi’s oncology medicines “and our emerging pipeline of immuno-modulatory agents”, which help regulate or normalise the immune system, “for treating cancer”.

Synthorx’s pipeline held great promise “not only for oncology but also for addressing many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases”, he added.