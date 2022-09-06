Forget about being a day trader, you need to let the money come in slowly and take a serious, business-like approach if you want to succeed - that’s the advice of Robbie Burns, better known as the Naked Trader. In this repeat of a popular Money Clinic Investment Masterclass from last year, Robbie gives host Claer Barrett his top tips about trading, still relevant now amid uncertain financial and economic times.

Want more?

Here is Robbie’s Naked Trader site

Listen to our previous episode about the advantages of tax free Isas

If you want to get started in investing, listen to this episode

Claer’s free-to-read column about day trading

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music

