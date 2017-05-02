Trump shutdown, Merkel-Putin and Apple earnings

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump called for a government shutdown this autumn — something his party has tried desperately to avoid — saying it was needed in order to fix what he called a “mess” in the wake of a congressional budget deal that ignored key elements of his requests, including funding for the border wall.

Democrats were trumpeting the bipartisan budget deal struck at the weekend as a victory and Mr Trump may have reason to worry — by bringing together both sides of the aisle, congressional leaders may be laying a blueprint for how to circumvent an often erratic White House in the future. Meanwhile, the latest Republican effort to gut the Affordable Care Act looks increasingly doomed.

Here’s Martin Wolf on how Mr Trump’s first 100 days in office have laid his “pluto-populism” bare, with a breakdown of his “astoundingly regressive” tax proposals. (FT, NYT, Reuters)

In the news

The Merkel-Putin odd couple act Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel struggled to conceal their differences at a meeting in Russia on Tuesday, straining to remain courteous despite tensions being evident. After more than two hours of talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, the Russian president and German chancellor commended each other as important partners but clashed over issues ranging from the Kremlin’s alleged meddling in western elections to the conflict in Syria. (FT)

Apple earnings beat but iPhone sales lag Apple reported that iPhone unit sales fell 1 per cent in the last quarter to 50.8m units, just short of Wall Street’s estimates, as the company increased its capital returns to shareholders by $50bn. Apple’s basic earnings per share rose 10 per cent to $2.11, beating analysts’ forecasts for the quarter. (FT)

EU states told to lift border controls European countries must lift border controls introduced at the height of the refugee crisis within six months. The demand by Brussels means member states, including Germany, Austria, Denmark and Sweden, must end systematic checks of people entering their territories, in an attempt to get the EU’s passport-free Schengen area functioning properly again. (FT)

May-Juncker spat deepens Theresa May is trying to turn the damaging leak of last week’s Number 10 “Brexit dinner” to her electoral advantage: she said that Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, was about to find that she is “a bloody difficult woman” in negotiations. (FT)

Infosys is hiring Infosys, the Indian IT services company that stands to be one of the biggest losers from a US visa crackdown, plans to hire 10,000 Americans in the next two years, according to Vishal Sikka, the company’s chief executive. Mr Sikka acknowledged that the local hiring push was because of pressure from the Trump administration to recruit more Americans. (FT)

Greece agrees deal with creditors After months of wrangling with bailout monitors from the EU and the International Monetary Fund, Athens has agreed a deal on reforms that must be enacted before the country can receive the next disbursement from its €86bn bailout programme. Greece urgently needs the payment to meet July deadlines for repaying more than €6bn of debt. (FT)

Pyongyang warns Washington North Korea has accused the US of pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war after a pair of US bombers flew training drills with the South Korean and Japanese air forces. Amid a flurry of announcements, the US military said that its Thaad missile defence system, which can intercept North Korean missiles, was operational in South Korea. (Reuters, FT, BBC)

US business leaders warn on immigration restrictions From hedge fund titans such as Ken Griffin, to tech leaders such as Cisco’s John Chambers, some of the US’s top executives have warned of the damage the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies could do to the economy, even as many welcomed his moves toward deregulation and tax cuts at a glitzy conference in Beverly Hills. (FT)

Hamas tweaks its charter The Palestinian militant group has published a new policy document — the first since its 1988 founding charter. It declares for the first time a willingness to accept an interim Palestinian state within 1967 boundaries — but stops short of recognising the state of Israel. Analysts say the decision is aimed at ending its international isolation. (Jazeera)

It's a big day for

US crude A fresh round of inventories data from the government is due out on Wednesday. It is expected to show another increase in petrol stocks; however, crude stocks are expected to shrink. On Tuesday, oil slid almost 3 per cent in afternoon trading, striking the lowest level since late March. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

Food for thought

China’s corruption clampdown risks policy paralysis Daniel Bell suggests President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption crusade may have worked too well as it hampers officials’ ability to get things done. “It is not just that government officials think twice before engaging in corrupt practices. They think almost all the time about what can go wrong, to the point that decision-making has become almost completely paralysed.” (FT)

India’s Silicon Valley is dying of thirst Bangalore — home of India’s tech industry — is running out of water, fast. What does it mean for the a city whose rapid growth — from sleepy mid-sized city to traffic-choked metropolis in a matter of decades — was driven by the tech boom? (Wired)

Arbitration on trial The courts and panels that help shape global trade are being urged to adapt to a new political climate: the US and UK’s fear of the supranational. (FT)

Achieving Zero Inbox Email has become one of the most acceptable and ubiquitous of modern intrusions, with the Radicati Group estimating that by 2019, the number of emails sent each day will reach 246bn. Nilanjana Roy wonders whether France’s “right to disconnect” law is the right approach for helping people reclaim time for their personal lives. (FT)

Wiping out poverty in China China has been at the forefront of the world’s poverty-reduction efforts but its success has been based on a model of sustained economic growth that provides jobs. It now aims to have no one left under its poverty line of Rmb2,300 a year at 2010 prices by 2020. But wiping out the remaining poor is likely to be complicated. (Economist)

Japan’s anime craze hits China Affluent young consumers in China are showering cash on Japanese and Japan-inspired content, creating a $21bn industry. (NAR)

Lord of the Fyre Flies The inaugural Fyre Festival last month was billed as an exclusive, luxury music festival on an island in the Bahamas. Instead the rich tourists, some of whom forked out six-figure sums for ticket packages, were forced to form a tent city and fight to find food, water and blankets. Now a $100m lawsuit has been filed against the organisers. (Bloomberg)

Video of the day

Brazil’s moment of possibility John Authers reports from Brazil, the most popular market in the world over the past year, on the chances for reforms and the continuing problems facing a country that is still in recession. (FT)