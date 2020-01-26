Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has been in power for two decades and now it looks as though he intends to stay indefinitely. He has launched an overhaul of the country’s power structures that could allow him to extend his control after his official term ends in 2024. Katie Martin discusses the move with Max Seddon in Moscow and Ben Hall, Europe editor.





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Max Seddon, Moscow correspondent, and Ben Hall, Europe editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

