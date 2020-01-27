Italian government bonds are rallying after a defeat for rightwing leader Matteo Salvini’s party in a key regional election reassured investors that a collapse of the country’s ruling coalition can be averted.

Mr Salvini’s League party failed in its bid to unseat the centre-left Democratic party from its stronghold of Emilia-Romagna over the weekend, removing the risk of snap national elections.

Investors responded by piling into Italian government bonds, which had lagged behind their eurozone counterparts in recent weeks. Reflecting the jump in prices, Italy’s 10-year yield sank 0.2 percentage points to 1.03 per cent on Monday — the lowest level in three months. As recently as last week, the yield was 1.44 per cent.

The outcome of the election has removed a reason to hold back from Italy’s government debt market, which is the eurozone’s largest and one of its highest yielding.

“You have seen a lot of investors waiting on the sidelines for this risk to pass,” said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée. “Now they are jumping back in.”

Italian bonds were also buoyed by a broader rally across government debt markets as fears over the spread of a deadly coronavirus in China drove investors into safe assets. German 10-year bond yields, a benchmark for eurozone debt, fell to a three-month low of minus 0.4 per cent.

But Italy’s debt also stands to benefit — at least relative to Germany — on any return of optimism that pushes investors towards riskier bonds, according to fixed income strategists at Rabobank who described the situation as “heads I win, tails you lose”.

Negative yields in other parts of Europe’s bond markets further add to the attractiveness of Italian debt, as does a tentative improvement in the outlook for the region’s economy and the European Central Bank’s bond purchases under its stimulus programme.

“The valuation argument, a growth argument, and an ECB argument all make us think Italy can rally further,” said Mr Kazmi, who favours Italian bonds in his portfolios.

Some investors caution that Italy’s politics, and debt market, will remain unpredictable.

David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton, said: “We would note that Italian politics has always been volatile — the government historically changes every 14 months or so. In terms of the implications or impact on broader Europe of these regional elections in Italy, we think it’s minimal. We don’t see this regional election result as a comment on the direction of politics more generally.”

Greek debt also rallied on Monday, pulling 10-year yields to an all-time low of 1.14 per cent, following an upgrade of the country’s credit rating by Fitch on Friday. The rating agency lifted Greece one notch to BB, with a positive outlook. Athens’ rating is now only two notches away from investment grade status, which would allow Greek bonds to qualify for the ECB’s asset-purchasing programme.