Sources tell the FT that Deutsche Bank is preparing a deep overhaul of its trading operations as it shifts away from investment banking, the US Chamber of Commerce calls for the Trump administration to end its trade war with China and Hong Kong protesters demand the resignation of chief executive Carrie Lam over a controversial extradition bill. Plus, the FT’s Robin Wigglesworth explains how some hedge funds are using artificial intelligence to copy the best parts of human traders with none of the frailties.