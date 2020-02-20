Art of Fashion SS20

Jeremy Scott goes crazy for cubism, an Instagram artist sprinkles sparkles over fashion and Daniel Roseberry injects a surreal spirit at Schiaparelli
© Federico Ciamei/Metz + Racine
Pop goes the easel

For his current Moschino collection, creative director Jeremy Scott went crazy for cubism. He tells Nick Remsen how Picasso inspired his wearable works of art

Welcome to the fashion jungle

From tropical palms to meadow flower prints, designers went into the wild this season

Through fresh eyes

Daniel Roseberry is making Schiaparelli the alternative couture house, with a little help from Beyoncé and Michelle Obama

Wiggle room

Designers embrace taking up space with voluminous creations inspired by sculpture and ceramics

Take a seat

From art galleries to fashion studios, the coolest furniture is now sold in unexpected outlets

Sara Shakeel’s dazzling world

How fashion fell for the artist’s crystal creations

New York label Bode takes self-expression to a new level

The menswear brand hand-paints your life story on shirts and trousers

Back to the drawing board

What do Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró and Karl Lagerfeld have in common? They were all fans of the same Swiss brand of crayons

