Art of Fashion SS20 Jeremy Scott goes crazy for cubism, an Instagram artist sprinkles sparkles over fashion and Daniel Roseberry injects a surreal spirit at Schiaparelli © Federico Ciamei/Metz + Racine Pop goes the easelFor his current Moschino collection, creative director Jeremy Scott went crazy for cubism. He tells Nick Remsen how Picasso inspired his wearable works of art Welcome to the fashion jungleFrom tropical palms to meadow flower prints, designers went into the wild this season Through fresh eyesDaniel Roseberry is making Schiaparelli the alternative couture house, with a little help from Beyoncé and Michelle Obama Wiggle roomDesigners embrace taking up space with voluminous creations inspired by sculpture and ceramics Take a seatFrom art galleries to fashion studios, the coolest furniture is now sold in unexpected outlets Sara Shakeel's dazzling worldHow fashion fell for the artist's crystal creations New York label Bode takes self-expression to a new levelThe menswear brand hand-paints your life story on shirts and trousers Back to the drawing boardWhat do Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró and Karl Lagerfeld have in common? They were all fans of the same Swiss brand of crayons