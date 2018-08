Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Elon Musk's grand vision for the electric carmaker has drawn dedicated fans and followers. But Tesla has also tested the patience of customers and investors after a hit-and-miss on production targets while burning through cash. What will it take for Tesla to become a stable and profitable car manufacturer? The FT’s Richard Waters examines its prospects. Read more here.