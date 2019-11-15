Today’s papers
The election is on most of this morning’s UK front pages in one way or another.
The Times leads on Labour’s promise of free broadband, saying it would cost £12-25bn. The Telegraph says Nigel Farage has accused Downing Street of ‘dirty tricks.’
The Daily Mirror uses the example of a veteran left for 10 hours on a hospital trolley to cover NHS waiting times, while the Daily Mail has trawled through the Labour candidates standing for election to find negative comments about leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Good morning
Welcome to today's rolling election coverage from the FT.
We will have the latest breaking news, analysis and comment, including reaction to Labour's vow to part-nationalise BT. All eyes on the BT share price when it opens in around 40 minutes.
Get alerts on UK general election when a new story is published