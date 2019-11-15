Today’s papers

The election is on most of this morning’s UK front pages in one way or another.

The Times leads on Labour’s promise of free broadband, saying it would cost £12-25bn. The Telegraph says Nigel Farage has accused Downing Street of ‘dirty tricks.’

The Daily Mirror uses the example of a veteran left for 10 hours on a hospital trolley to cover NHS waiting times, while the Daily Mail has trawled through the Labour candidates standing for election to find negative comments about leader Jeremy Corbyn.