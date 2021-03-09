The ever-extending lockdown leaves plenty of time to practice our game. A correspondent played this deal online with three robots. By the end, he was glad that robots are dumb.

Bidding Dealer: North E/W Game North East South West NB 1D NB 2B 3D NB 3S NB 3NT NB 4NT NB 5D NB 6D

South’s 3S was a stopper-showing bid looking for 3NT. When North confirmed good cards in the unbid suit — clubs — South felt confident to seek a slam.

Generally, bridge robots do everything badly and, thankfully for South, this includes opening leads. West chose 6♦. The layout is exactly why you do not lead a singleton trump — you expose whatever partner has to an immediate finesse. This ensured no trump loser. Declarer can now make his contract but, sadly, he eschewed ruffing spades in dummy, relying instead on a decent break in hearts.

When they divided 5-1, he could not establish sufficient black-suit discards from hand. Having captured East’s Q♦ at trick 1, South should cash A♠ and ruff a spade on the table. He returns to hand with a trump and ruffs his last spade in dummy. A heart to A♥ in hand allows him to pull the last trump, before leading 4♥. West cannot prevail: if he takes K♥, dummy’s Q♥ now provides a discard for the third club from hand; if he ducks, hearts are not established, but declarer loses only one club at the end.