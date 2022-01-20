This edition features these stories from ft.com

Biden predicts Russia will ‘move in’ on Ukraine

Boris Johnson buys time as Tories rally behind embattled leader

Businesses hail lifting of most coronavirus restrictions in England

Hong Kong residents hire private jets to take their pets out of isolated city

Antimicrobial resistance kills over 1m people a year, says study

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.