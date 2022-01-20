Episode 70
Headlines include Ukraine conflict, Boris Johnson, UK business & economy, Hong Kong and antibiotic resistance
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Biden predicts Russia will ‘move in’ on Ukraine
Boris Johnson buys time as Tories rally behind embattled leader
Businesses hail lifting of most coronavirus restrictions in England
Hong Kong residents hire private jets to take their pets out of isolated city
Antimicrobial resistance kills over 1m people a year, says study
