Pension — or property? As the cost of living increases, it’s getting harder for younger workers to achieve one of these financial goals — let alone both.

In this week’s episode of the Money Clinic podcast, presenter Claer Barrett meets 28-year-old Ashley, who works in the tech industry and dreams of owning his own home.

Currently renting with friends in east London, he is well aware that the average first-time buyer deposit is now more than £57,000 and over double that in the capital.

The time needed to save a deposit leaves his cash at the mercy of rising inflation — yet the investments he has made into a stocks and shares Isa have had a very mixed performance. And how does he square saving for retirement with all of this?

Podcast guests Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies and Jason Butler, the financial expert and FT columnist, have lots to say about the financial challenges facing younger investors, and tips about devising a long-term financial strategy.

To listen, search for Money Clinic wherever you get your podcasts, or click on the embedded link above.

If you would like to be a future guest on Money Clinic podcast, please email the team via money@ft.com or follow Claer on social media @Claerb.