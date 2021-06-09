Print this page

US Republicans threaten to hold up a proposed global tax agreement

Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul the international tax system will face a difficult passage through the US Congress as Republicans threaten to vote down a prospective deal, and millions of internet users lost access to major sites yesterday due to a configuration error at a Silicon Valley internet infrastructure provider, Fastly. Plus, more than 800 people around the world have been arrested in a coordinated police sting that lured drug dealers, mafia members and other criminals onto an encrypted communications platform secretly run by the FBI. 


Cloud glitch brings down thousands of websites

ft.com/content/0d5b9430-750b-44b7-b238-6e2160c3c591


Hundreds arrested worldwide in Trojan Shield organised crime sting

https://www.ft.com/content/47c271c1-0be3-4a5c-9ca6-b231ed0f7fef?


Indian tycoons surpass Chinese tech moguls in global rich list

https://www.ft.com/content/2026fa04-fc22-4e20-ad0e-3d76a1ddf028?


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast