Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul the international tax system will face a difficult passage through the US Congress as Republicans threaten to vote down a prospective deal, and millions of internet users lost access to major sites yesterday due to a configuration error at a Silicon Valley internet infrastructure provider, Fastly. Plus, more than 800 people around the world have been arrested in a coordinated police sting that lured drug dealers, mafia members and other criminals onto an encrypted communications platform secretly run by the FBI.





Cloud glitch brings down thousands of websites

ft.com/content/0d5b9430-750b-44b7-b238-6e2160c3c591





Hundreds arrested worldwide in Trojan Shield organised crime sting

https://www.ft.com/content/47c271c1-0be3-4a5c-9ca6-b231ed0f7fef?





Indian tycoons surpass Chinese tech moguls in global rich list

https://www.ft.com/content/2026fa04-fc22-4e20-ad0e-3d76a1ddf028?

