This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Climate change

‘Megadrought’ threatens water and power supplies to millions in US

  • Outline how a mega drought affects power generation

  • Explain the impact continued droughts will have on people and places in south-western US states

  • Discuss the links between droughts and climate change

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

