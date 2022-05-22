Geography class: ‘Megadrought’ threatens water and power supplies to millions in US
Climate change
‘Megadrought’ threatens water and power supplies to millions in US
Outline how a mega drought affects power generation
Explain the impact continued droughts will have on people and places in south-western US states
Discuss the links between droughts and climate change
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
