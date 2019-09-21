Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Brexit returned to the Supreme Court this week as judges and lawyers debated whether Boris Johnson legally prorogued parliament earlier this month. We discuss what arguments were made and what will happen if the government loses. Plus, we look back at the Liberal Democrats' conference, whether its new Brexit policy will help the party at the next election and how Labour might respond. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard, Miranda Green, Jane Croft and David Allen Green. Produced by Anna Dedhar.





