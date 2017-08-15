ECB faces German legal challenge over QE stimulus

The European Central Bank is facing a fresh legal challenge over its €2tn quantitative easing programme after Germany’s highest court said the measures may violate EU law.

The country’s constitutional court said on Tuesday that it would refer a case launched against QE to the European Court of Justice. It said there were indications that decisions about the programme overstepped the ECB’s mandate and contravened a ban on purchasing bonds directly from governments, known as monetary financing.

“In the view of the [court] significant reasons indicate that the ECB decisions governing the asset purchase programme violate the prohibition of monetary financing and exceed the monetary policy mandate of the European Central Bank,” the court said in a statement.

“It is doubtful whether the [purchase of government bonds under QE] is compatible with the prohibition of monetary financing.”

The case has been brought by rightwing members of Germany’s establishment who have previously unsuccessfully challenged other ECB measures. If their complaint is successful, it would forbid Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, from taking part in the QE programme, which it does as one of the national central banks operating under the ECB.

Germany’s constitutional court will await a ruling from the ECJ before hearing the case. However an ECJ ruling could take more than a year and by then the QE programme may have ended. The ECB is expected soon to set out a strategy for winding down the stimulus programme, given the economic recovery under way in the eurozone.

“[The wait for the ECJ decision] may well be an elegant way out for the ECB,” said Hendrik Haag, partner at Hengeler Mueller. “It may put pressure on the ECB to be a little bit quicker with tapering [the QE programme].”

The extent of the German court’s concerns are a blow to the ECB. It hoped to avoid legal challenges in Germany, where central bank bond purchases have attracted fierce criticism from the political and economic establishment.

The ECB declined to comment.

The ECB has bought more than €2tn of bonds under the programme, which will continue until at least the end of this year. The majority of those purchases, €1.66tn, have been of government bonds.

The banks started QE in early 2015 to stimulate the eurozone economy. Gunnar Beck, a lawyer and plaintiff in the case, said the referral was the “best possible news” but said the German constitutional court “lacks the courage to act on its own legal analysis” and that he believed the ECJ would “disregard” the case.

Economists say QE has helped the eurozone’s economic recovery, lowering borrowing costs for governments and businesses.

The Bundesbank has been the biggest purchaser of government debt, buying about €10bn in government bonds each month.

Jens Weidmann, the president of Germany’s central bank, has frequently criticised the programme but has said that purchases under QE fall within the ECB’s legal mandate.

The Bundesbank declined to comment on the case but said it would continue to buy bonds.

The case against QE follows a challenge to the ECB’s crisis-fighting Outright Monetary Transactions programme, under which president Mario Draghi said the bank would do “whatever it takes” within its mandate to fight market speculation of a break-up of the eurozone. Mr Draghi’s pledge included buying government bonds in potentially unlimited quantities.

While Germany’s constitutional court said the OMT programme was legal, it stipulated, based on an earlier ECJ judgment, that bond purchases had to meet a number of requirements.

On Tuesday the Karlsruhe-based court said there were “several factors” to indicate that one of these requirements — that bonds must be purchased on secondary markets and not directly from governments — was being violated under QE.

The Bundesbank has only bought from investors, but Germany has issued only a small amount of debt in recent years while limits on how much of a country’s debt central banks can buy have left the Bundesbank struggling to meet its quota. The court said this environment “could create de facto certainty on markets that issued government bonds will, indeed, be purchased by the eurosystem”.

Mr Haag said: “The ECB cannot buy directly from governments. But they are clearly desperate for new material to buy under QE and it is difficult to see that in such a circumstance that there is a clear distinction between buying in primary and secondary markets. That’s going to be the very, very tricky question.”

Additional reporting by Mehreen Khan in London