Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Andrea Orcel's move from UBS to Santander, France's success in luring banks to set up their post-Brexit trading businesses in Paris, and why Tesco Bank received a £16m fine over its handling of a 2016 cyber attack. With special guest Christian Noyer, former governor of the Bank of France.