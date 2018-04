Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Ahead of the launch of the 2018 FT and McKinsey Business Book of the Year prize, this fourth series explores how to live and work better in a tech-driven age. In this sixth and final episode, Isabel Berwick, and Andrew Hill talk to Jillian Medoff about her novel This Could Hurt. The author focuses on an HR department to explore the role work plays in our lives.