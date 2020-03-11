The pottery revivalists

Karina and Charles Rickards have revived a famous British brand since rescuing the maker of Cornishware pottery from administration in 2008.

The familiar blue and white striped pattern was first created in 1924 by a designer at TG Green, a Stoke firm, inspired by holidays on the south-west coast.

TG Green struggled with rising costs and cheap overseas competition and went bankrupt in 2007, a reminder of how tough it can be to run a manufacturing business in the UK, where the sector accounts for less than 10 per cent of the economy.

The couple paid £500,000 for the company and immediately shifted production overseas.

“I perceived some magic in the business,” said Mr Rickards, a serial entrepreneur. “It has outstanding heritage brands which were universally recognised and there was still demand for the product. We just needed to manufacture it at a sensible price.”

Production was brought back to the UK after the couple invested in new equipment and skilled staff. That has enabled them to charge more for a premium British-made product — £18 for a dinner plate or pasta bowl and £40 for a tea pot.

The company will break even this financial year as turnover climbs 25 per cent to £1.25m. It is increasing staff from 17 to 25 and buying a second kiln for £50,000.

It will not pay tax on the purchase of the kiln thanks to a capital allowance. In 2019, the annual limit was lifted from £200,000 to £1m until the end of 2020 and Mr Rickards wants the chancellor to maintain the higher level. “We want as much tax relief as possible for manufacturers,” he said

Mr Rickards also wants an extension of tax breaks for investors. The Enterprise Investment Scheme and Venture Capital Trusts allow wealthy investors to limit capital gains tax on business investments. But they only apply to companies less than seven years old.

“We are a small business trying to create jobs in the UK. The tax benefit has been aimed at new start-up tech businesses. There are lots of older businesses in the UK that could expand faster with that support.”

Mr Rickards also called for more help with staff training. The ceramics industry has shrunk so much that skills are hard to find. The company is taking on its first two apprentices this year.

“Any economy needs to be balanced. We need to maintain our diversity. Don’t forget the old-fashioned businesses that have been around for 100 years. They take time to create and to lose them would be a tragedy,” he said. “Not everyone can work in banking or software.”

Verdict

Mr Rickards was pleasantly surprised by the measures to support small businesses through the coronavirus outbreak. The increase in tax credits for new buildings and research and development was welcome. He backed the increase in the Living Wage to £10.50 an hour and Mr Sunak’s Keynesian approach of spending more without raising taxes. “The world has changed and we need investment in public services but the chancellor has not forgotten the importance of entrepreneurs. Someone needs to earn the money if the government is going to spend it,” he said. His only disappointment was a lack of new measures specifically aimed at supporting growing companies.

Andy Bounds

The tech CEO

Peter Proud, founder and chief executive of Edinburgh-based digital services company Cortex Worldwide, has plenty of suggestions for ways the UK government could help small businesses.

Not that Mr Proud plans for Cortex Worldwide to stay small for much longer. The company offers clients a cloud-based internet content management platform for the creation and operation of websites and related systems — a market the Microsoft and Accenture veteran believes has huge potential for growth.

Cortex Worldwide, which was founded in 2014 as a joint venture with advertising group WPP but went through a management buyout three years later, currently employs 35 employees and has turnover of just over £2m. “We're looking for triple digit growth year-on-year for the next three years,” Mr Proud said.

Mr Proud would like to see UK chancellor Rishi Sunak promise tougher action on slow payment by large companies, which often make a practice of holding off settling their bills. “Cash flow is the lifeblood . . . of a company,” he said. “If these big companies are sucking the oxygen out of you, it stifles your ability to grow, it stifles your ability to invest in your company.”

He said another thing the government could do to help small businesses grow would be to offer financial guarantees to support their bids for contracts with large companies, an approach that might encourage big businesses to more quickly make use of innovative service providers.

Cortex Worldwide has also suffered at the hands of credit score ratings providers. One nearly derailed a deal with a major UK bank by recording one year’s revenues in billions instead of millions, a slip that made it look like revenues plunged the following year.

Mr Proud said he was sure the slip was behind the sudden lack of interest of another prospective customer. “[There should be] more governance round about the credit check agencies and what they can do, because they can absolutely kill a business,” he said.

Mr Proud was dismayed however, by Mr Sunak’s reported plans to scrap entrepreneurs’ tax relief, which allows company owners to pay reduced capital gains tax when selling their businesses, a policy some say is too generous to the wealthy.

Mr Proud said scrapping the tax break would take money from part of the economy where it would contribute far more to economic growth than government spending.

“Entrepreneurs are entrepreneurial, and if they benefit from their success, they're going to go back and do more,” he said. “Why would the government want to take away the oxygen from the entrepreneurial ecosystem by taxing it more?”

Verdict

Mr Proud thought Mr Sunak’s first Budget was “very confident” and he was pleased to see government support for businesses to deal with coronavirus, even though Cortex Worldwide will keep any members of staff who have to take a leave of absence on full pay.

It was “disappointing”, however, to see the entrepreneurs’ relief lifetime allowance cut from £10m to £1m. “By removing this benefit, [business] founders may be inclined to take short-term payments through dividends rather than waiting on a payout at [the] final sale, therefore stifling innovation and growth,” said Mr Proud.

Mure Dickie and Nathalie Thomas

The green-taxi pioneer

Phoenix Taxis, a green vehicle pioneer, is headquartered in Blyth — a town in the Northumberland constituency of Blyth Valley that delivered the Conservative Party its first so-called “red wall” seat in December’s general election.

The family-owned company was founded in 1980 by taxi driver Hugh Hurst. In 2010, his son Alex joined and is now managing director. The business will turn over £3.8m this year and directly employs around 50 people. Another 350 self employed taxi drivers, most living locally, also depend on it.

A request for a carbon impact assessment of taxi usage from a business customer in 2011 led Alex Hurst to transform the company. “I realised how polluting our fleet was. I’d much rather my business, where I make a living, doesn’t damage the local environment,” he said.

Phoenix is now one of North East England’s biggest taxi companies and its fleet of 260 vehicles includes 40 fully electric Sunderland-made Nissan Leafs, a hundred Toyota Auris and Corolla hybrids, an £83,000 Tesla model S and a new Tesla Model 3.

Shifting to electric vehicles has been costly. “We’ve invested around £250,000 in charging points since 2014,” said Mr Hurst.

He is hoping the chancellor will include fiscal incentives in the Budget to back the government’s new target of banning the sale of petrol, diesel and hybrid cars by 2035. He also wants the government to restore the £5,000 grant for electric car purchases and stimulate charging point infrastructure, with special support for his sector.

“The taxi industry is a great advertisement for low carbon vehicles.” Companies that invest in zero carbon should be offered VAT savings, he added.

A Conservative supporter even before December’s election landslide, he wants the government to bring in measures including business rates exemption to boost activity in struggling town centres like Blyth.

He pointed out that most Phoenix customers are on low incomes and unable to afford a car, but shrunken bus services and the decline of town centres have left them reliant on scattered supermarkets. He is keen to see the income tax personal allowance continue to rise, to help those earning least.

Mr Hurst also supports investment in infrastructure. He is hoping to see a government commitment to widening of the A1 road through Northumberland and is also looking for confirmation that the Ashington-Blyth-Newcastle railway line, cut in 1964, is getting the funding needed to reopen for passengers. Its Blyth station is on the edge of town, so “they’d have to get a taxi”, he said.

Verdict

“It was fairly positive. It might not have gone as far on the low emissions stuff as I thought it might but there are other things going on,” Mr Hurst said.

He welcomed rapid charging point investment but said: “Thirty miles is quite far to have to drive.”

He was also pleased about tax reductions on low emission vehicles, something he had specifically wanted, and more incentives for purchases.

Help for employers with staff sickness costs because of coronavirus was very positive, he added. “We’ll have some serious challenges ahead if the outbreak gets worse.

Chris Tighe

The young entrepreneur

Adam McGill is only 28 but he has already made use of entrepreneurs’ relief, the tax break that was reduced in the Budget.

The managing director of Fizz Group, which produces commemorative yearbooks and hoodies for children leaving school, founded the company aged just 15. Based in Redditch, Worcestershire, Fizz employs 15 full-time staff, and up to 40 during peak season near the end of the school year, and has a turnover of £4m.

“I was used to spending my last penny on the business. I put everything on a spin of the roulette wheel,” said Mr McGill.

At 17 he sold some other ventures to raise the money to expand Fizz, and said that without entrepreneurs’ relief he might not have succeeded. The businesses netted him £100,000. Because of the tax break, which levies capital gains tax at 10 per cent instead of the standard 20 per cent, he had an extra £10,000 to invest in the yearbook business.

The relief “encourages people to be entrepreneurial”, he said. “It is a tremendous incentive to push for more growth.” He added that the £10,000 he saved through the break has been paid back in tax many times over since 2009.

Mr McGill attended a comprehensive school in Solihull, near Birmingham, and his father, Rob, was a self-employed graphic designer. It was comparing his father’s work with the scrappy yearbooks at his school that gave him the idea for Fizz Group. He approached his headteacher and proposed producing a better product with a hard cover that would cost pupils £15 each.

Mr McGill’s father saw his work dry up when the recession hit in 2009, just as Fizz was expanding. His parents took out a second mortgage on the family home and took a 20 per cent stake in the business. Rob now works full time designing yearbooks and hoodies, which are customised with the names of all those leaving school in a particular year. The books cost £18-£25 and the hoodies sell for £16-£20.

Fizz now sells its products in the US and has expanded into school photography. Mr McGill said he would be willing to pay more income tax, especially to fund the NHS, but he warned against increasing taxes on business just as the UK was leaving the EU.

“Brexit is going to happen no matter what you think about it. We need to attract business to our shores. This Budget is our chance to send that message to Europe and the world,” he said, adding: “I would like to see a low tax environment. There is an anti-rich vibe we need to end.”

He said the government should restore the cut to corporation tax announced by Theresa May’s government in 2016, which would reduce the rate of tax on profits from 19 per cent to 17 per cent.

Verdict

“Nine out of 10,” Mr McGill said. “It was a very pro-business Budget and I am delighted.” He was pleased that the chancellor retained some entrepreneurs’ relief. He also welcomed the short-term measures to help companies cope with the coronavirus, such as the government paying statutory sick pay from the first day off. There was only one cloud on the horizon. “Where is all the money coming from?”

Andy Bounds