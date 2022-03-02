The controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline company that was to bring Russian gas to Europe is reportedly insolvent, China has signalled it is ready to play a role in finding a ceasefire, and crypto exchanges are under pressure to block transactions with Russia as western politicians fear that cryptocurrencies will undermine the effectiveness of financial sanctions.

Nord Stream 2 pipeline becomes insolvent, says Swiss official

Beijing shifts public position after call between Chinese and Ukrainian foreign ministers

Crypto exchanges resist calls for Russia bans after sanctions

