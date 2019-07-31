Private jets are streamlined. It makes them look cool — which is important to billionaire buyers — and helps them fly faster for longer. BBA Aviation, which controls the largest network of private jet fuel stops in the US, has announced streamlining of its own. The UK-listed group is selling its aircraft parts business Ontic to CVC Capital for $1.4bn.

The price and a proposed $800m capital return should be applauded. But the deal means BBA will be even more exposed to economic turbulence.

The private equity firm is paying a significant premium for Ontic. The consideration is equivalent to 20 times trailing ebitda, about twice the multiple at which BBA shares currently trade. That is justified by Ontic’s 30 per cent operating margins, which are almost double what BBA makes from its main Signature fuelling business.

This will account for all of group profits once the Ontic deal completes. BBA’s own purchase of Landmark Aviation for $2.1bn in 2016 left Signature with the largest US network of fuelling stops, or “fixed base operations”, as they are called.

The deal took BBA’s net debt to 3.6 times ebitda, according to S&P data. Some of the proceeds from the Ontic sale will go towards keeping leverage below 3 times.

That is just as well. BBA’s ride is set to get bumpier in the near term, as US economic confidence ebbs. US business jet movements fell 2 per cent in June, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Longer term, BBA has a clear flight path. Over the past decade, the number of first-class seats offered on US airlines has more than halved. The super wealthy increasingly favour private jets over traditional first-class airlines for getting around. Tax deductibility of new jets under recent US reforms should help sales.

BBA shares are trading in line with their five-year average. Sooner or later, they will temporarily lose altitude. That will be the time to hop on board.