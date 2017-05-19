Djokovic returns, Macron arrives and Swinton poses — in pictures

Saturday May 13 Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their mens semi final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament

© Michel Euler/AP

Sunday May 14 Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron makes his way along the Champs Elysées towards the Arc de Triomphe in Paris

© Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Sunday May 14 Heinz Laschet, the father of Armin Laschet, (second right) and Johannes Laschet (third left), the son of Armin Laschet, lead candidate of the German Christian Democrats, cheer the party’s win in North Rhine-Westphalia

© Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Monday May 15 Ryoichi Ando (right), a virtual-reality researcher and inventor of “Bubble Jumper”, competes with his opponent in Tokyo, Japan

© Reuters

Monday May 15 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12)

© Ammar Awad/Reuters

Monday May 15 Palestinian girls run for cover after Israeli troops fire tear gas during a protest in Bethlehem marking the 69th anniversary of ‘day of catastrophe’ when Israel was officially declared a state

© Mohammad Ismail/Reuters

Monday May 15 Children ride in the trunk of a car in Kabul, Afghanistan

© Dan Kitwood/AFP

Tuesday May 16 British Prime Minister Theresa May meets pupils at the Nishkam primary school in the Midlands city of Birmingham

© Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

Wednesday May 17 Greek demonstrators clash with riot police during a 24-hour general strike against the latest round of austerity in Athens

© Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Wednesday May 17 US President Donald Trump gestures with newly-commissioned US Coast Guard Ensign Erin Reynolds in New London, Connecticut

Wednesday May 17 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn makes a stump speech on a general election campaign visit to Beaumont Park in Huddersfield, Yorkshire

Wednesday 17 May A cyclist rides past a flowering rapeseed field near Munich

Wednesday 17 May Georgians attend a rally marking Family Purity Day and opposing International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia in Tbilisi

Wednesday 17 May A Sri Lankan ironworker welds material at a building site in Colombo

© Mike Segar/Reuters

Wednesday 17 May An 18-year-old woman was killed and dozens of others injured when they were struck by a car on a pavement in Times Square, New York. The driver was arrested

© Fadel Senna/AFP

Thursday 18 May Iraqis evacuate their homes in west Mosul during an offensive by Iraqi forces to retake the area from Isis fighters

Thursday 18 May Women in traditional South Korean attire adjust their hair to take pictures at the Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal residence during the Joseon dynasty, in Seoul

© Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Thursday 18 May Five views of Rome are to go on display for the ‘Canaletto and the Art of Venice’ exhibition at the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London

© AP

Friday 19 May Actress Tilda Swinton poses during the photo call for the film ‘Okja’ at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France

© AP

Friday 19 May Voters queue at a polling station for the presidential and municipal council election in the city of Qom, Iran

© AP Photo/Dar Yasin

Friday 19 May Kashmiri protester clash with Indian policemen amid tear gas smoke during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir)