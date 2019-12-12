Eurozone banks have reduced the size of their long-term borrowing from the European Central Bank, prompting concern that the sector’s appetite for cheap funding is waning as the economy slows.

At the second auction of the ECB’s targeted longer-term refinancing operation (TLTRO), 122 banks borrowed a total of €97.7bn, much less than analysts had forecast. Combined with the repayment of €147bn from the previous lending operation, the figures equate to a net reduction of €50bn in lending.

“I would have preferred it to be a little bit higher,” said new ECB chief Christine Lagarde at her first press conference on Thursday. But she cautioned against reading too much into the borrowing total, pointing to the further opportunities lenders have to take advantage of cheap cash from the central bank.

The TLTRO is the ECB’s third programme of low-cost funding to banks, which aims to stimulate more lending. Banks can borrow cash at negative rates from the central bank, provided they meet certain targets in lending to companies and households.

It was relaunched by the ECB as part of a wider package of monetary easing announced in September, which included cutting the central bank’s deposit rate further into negative territory and restarting its bond-buying programme.

Frederik Ducrozet, a strategist at Pictet Wealth Management, said the take-up was “lower than expected”, particularly given the hefty repayments this month. He said banks — which still have about €650bn in outstanding borrowing from this programme — were likely to be waiting until next year to roll over their cheap loans, adding “most of them don’t need the cash for other purposes”.

Banks will have five more opportunities to borrow under the current operation over the coming two years. Mr Ducrozet said he ultimately expects the uptake to equal or possibly exceed €650bn, the total borrowed in the second TLTRO.