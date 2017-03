Rakesh Kapoor, the third highest-paid FTSE 100 chief executive in 2015, had his pay cut more than a third last year as Reckitt Benckiser bowed to shareholder pressure by denying him a bonus and slashing his long-term incentive benefits.

Mr Kapoor received a total pay packet of £14.6m last year, according to the annual report from the maker of brands such as Air Wick fresheners, Durex condoms and Nurofen painkillers published on Friday, down from £25.5m in 2015.