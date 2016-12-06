Venezuela struggles to tame triple-digit inflation

Bringing skills she gained working at a bank to her grocery store in Caracas, beset by a triple-whammy of ravaging food shortages, galloping inflation and plummeting currency, Miriam Borthomier relies on a basic but time-saving algorithm: 100 notes of any denomination of Venezuela’s currency weigh 110 grams.

The biggest note in use is the 100 bolívar bill, which is worth roughly 2 US cents on the black market, forcing her customers to bring bagloads of cash. “I put the wads on the scale I use to weigh cheese and multiply the weight for the value of the notes, otherwise it’s horrible, I’d lose all day counting bills,” she said.

In an echo of Weimar Germany, Venezuelan shopkeepers have resorted to weighing banknotes instead of counting them. In defiance of official pegs, the local currency has tanked on the black market, losing a jaw-dropping 62 per cent of its value in November, making bills in circulation in the country virtually worthless.

Hoping the recent Opec deal would boost Venezuela’s dwindling coffers, trade minister Jesús Faría said that “in the middle of such turbulence” the government would on Tuesday unveil measures to stabilise the currency.

In the midst of a meltdown in the parallel market and crippled by triple-digit inflation, the country’s central bank said it would begin circulating higher-denomination notes, including 500, 1,000, 2,000, 5,000, 10,000 and 20,000 bolívares, next week.

With people hoping to swap their rucksacks of cash for wallets to avoid being a target amid rampant crime, Mr Borthomier sighs: “I hope this eases the pain a bit.”

Carlos Miguel Álvarez, a senior economist with the Caracas-based Ecoanalítica, sees the measure as shortsighted. “The new bills may facilitate transactions, but unless the inflationary economic distortions are corrected, they won’t last very long as a relief.”

People line up to withdraw cash from a Banco de Venezuela branch in Caracas © Reuters

Economists list those distortions as currency and price controls, coupled with lower oil prices, mismanagement and a relentless printing press. Venezuela’s central bank has kept inflation data under wraps for a year, but Mr Álvarez forecast it would top 511 per cent this year. The IMF puts 2016 inflation at 475 per cent.

Late socialist leader Hugo Chávez imposed currency controls in 2003 to stem capital flight — at the behest of his recently deceased Cuban ally Fidel Castro, according to a former government insider. Currently run by Nicolás Maduro, the oil-rich country has two legal exchange rates, used mainly for priority imports.

Now the “strong bolívar” has weakened beyond economists’ initial forecasts, as the hopes of a regime change wilt and a growing money supply chases a shrinking amount of US dollars. “The parallel exchange rate reflects the total loss of confidence in Maduro’s government,” wrote independent economist Orlando Ochoa.

Now prices in certain stores can change daily. Some observers are comparing the issuance of larger Venezuelan bank notes with Zimbabwe’s decision to print a new currency to tackle a collapse of trust in its financial system.

Consumers find it near-impossible to find enough cash. Snaking queues are forming outside ATMs in Caracas as people go from machine to machine to withdraw whatever is available, further irking those already struggling with scarcities.

Nicolás Maduro: 'In this country, no one can set prices based on DolarToday. I’m not going to permit it' © AFP

“I have to go to five, six, sometimes seven teller machines to be able to buy something, whatever there’s left at the market,” charges Ayaric Ramos, a housewife in Caracas. To make matters worse, last week the credit and debit card payment system froze up.

In a time-honoured tradition, the embattled Socialist president blamed a “cyber attack” and ordered a raid on the offices of Credicard, which processes payments for Visa and MasterCard.

With the opposition clamouring to bring Mr Maduro down, he added: “The right wing wants to impose on Venezuela a parallel exchange rate” to bring the dollar “to a disastrously crazy level”, claiming Venezuela was suffering a “monetary coup d’état”.

Mr Maduro singled out DolarToday, an exchange-rate tracking website banned in Venezuela. It is run by Gustavo Díaz, a Home Depot employee in Alabama and retired colonel who tried to topple Chávez in a 2002 coup attempt. “In this country, no one can set prices based on DolarToday. I’m not going to permit it,” he said.

But analysts warn that inflation is here to stay. “Confidence will remain a key challenge in a context where the government is unwilling to undergo more fundamental economic policy changes and there is limited prospect of regime change,” Eurasia Group wrote in a note.

“This, in turn, suggests that even if the parallel rate does stabilise, the economy will continue to suffer from chronically high inflation.”