Equity valuations look stretched. Central banks are signalling an end to monetary stimulus. Such uncertainty may prompt a renewed hunt for uncorrelated assets. Litigation finance is one sector that ticks this box. But uncorrelated risk is not the same as no risk at all.

UK-listed Burford Capital is a leading litigation finance specialist. Its main business is funding class-action lawsuits in return for a share of the damages. That means its profits depend on the outcome of complex legal cases, rather than consumer spending, commodity prices or corporate investment. Shareholders are rewarded directly through dividends — handily, for UK investors, these are declared in dollars — and through rising carrying values for its interests in outstanding cases as they move closer to resolution.

The concept has certainly caught on. Burford’s market capitalisation has swelled from £670m to £2.2bn in just over a year. High profile fund manager Neil Woodford is a major shareholder. Much of the recent excitement relates to the Petersen lawsuit over Argentina’s expropriation of oil assets. Burford has been selling participation rights to its interest in the case; the pricing of the most recent sale implies a carrying value of $440m. Burford’s total investment so far is $18m.

Such heady outperformance is all very well. But it is not the same as non-correlation. Over five years, Burford’s shares rose or remained unchanged on three-fifths of the days when the All-Share index fell. Over two years, it has a beta of 0.5, suggesting it is half as volatile as the All-Share, but still positively correlated with it.

It is hard to disentangle Burford’s recent performance from the Petersen story. The case is in many ways atypical of the company’s approach; it tends to pursue portfolios of cases rather than single, binary-outcome battles. Investors looking for a similarly low-risk approach might want to consider the company’s bonds instead.

Do you want to receive Lex in your inbox? Sign up for the weekly Best of Lex email at www.ft.com/newsletters.