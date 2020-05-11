Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

UK airlines demanded “urgent additional government support” on Sunday warning that Boris Johnson’s plans to introduce a 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the UK by air will exacerbate the crisis facing the sector. Plus, US businesses resuming operations after coronavirus lockdowns are confronting uncertain legal terrain over whether they are required to pay workers for time spent on health checks, and WeWork’s move to skip rent payments and renegotiate hundreds of its leases is rippling into the commercial mortgage market. Then, renewable energy is one of the few sectors that has managed to weather the devastating effects of coronavirus, with new deals and new records being struck, even while the rest of the world has been grappling with the pandemic. The FT’s environment and clean energy correspondent, Leslie Hook, explains.





To get free access to the FT’s Coronavirus Business Update newsletter for 30 days, visit ft.com/newsbriefingcovid.





--





You might also be interested in a three-day digital conference hosted by the Financial Times. On 12-14 May, the FT will gather the most senior global decision makers and leading minds in policy, business, tech and finance for three days of online conversations with our top journalists – it's also free to join. Find out more at: https://globalboardroom.ft.com/.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.