Meme stocks are to investing what anti-comedy is to comedy. All the usual rules are rejected and the joke is that you’re in on the joke.

Gamestop was Andy Kaufman, with its counter-culture radicalism that seemed rebellious and anarchic in spite of being co-opted by the mainstream almost immediately. Hertz was Neil Hamburger: repellent by design in all possible aspects. Tesla is Norm MacDonald: not really in the same category, but appealing to a similar audience and benefitting from many of the same tropes.

Meme stocks have had a bit of a resurgence in recent days, meaning lots of over-reading about how the Fed must have no credibility and that the pivot can’t happen until these liquidity manias subside:

Looks like meme stocks are back and so the meme ETF is up 23% in 10 days, best run of its existence. Here's the holdings. No $BBBY but it has the rest of the usual suspects... fee: 69bps pic.twitter.com/LFX7jnHxB0 — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 8, 2022

If I were the Fed and I saw this happening in the year of our lord 2022 I would hike the stock market into the fucking dirt pic.twitter.com/4WhZLCGYg8 — Bucco Capital (@buccocapital) August 8, 2022

And sure? Maybe? Or maybe meme stocks have become a market ghetto that works sort of like late-night Adult Swim — a constant rhythm of jokes without punchlines that are aimed at the chronically online.

A person can spend a long time digging into how options strategies amplify shitco volatility, and follow how the money goes from the gamblers to the casino, or they can choose to ignore it entirely. Ditto crypto tokens, which for the most part are meme stocks for people who prefer the comedy stylings of Jordan Peterson. None of it matters much outside their ghettos, because it’s mostly just entertainment. If you’re not entertained it’s probably safe to ignore it all, because over-analysing jokes you don’t get doesn’t make them funny.

