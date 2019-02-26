News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

The iPhone has for years defined the shape and style of a smartphone but with the market saturated, the first significant change has appeared. Tim Bradshaw was at the launch of the folding phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and he spoke to Malcolm Moore about the new design.


Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor and Tim Bradshaw, global technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

