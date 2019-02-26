Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The iPhone has for years defined the shape and style of a smartphone but with the market saturated, the first significant change has appeared. Tim Bradshaw was at the launch of the folding phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and he spoke to Malcolm Moore about the new design.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor and Tim Bradshaw, global technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon