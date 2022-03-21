The Oscars 2022

The Oscars 2022Our coverage of the nominees for this weekend’s Academy Awards, with interviews, reviews and analysis© New York Times / Redux / eyevineOscar nominations 2022: Netflix’s The Power of the Dog leads the packJane Campion-directed movie gets 12 nods, with Dune, West Side Story and Belfast all in hot pursuitJane Campion: ‘Alpha males are a problem for everyone, including themselves’The director and her cinematographer Ari Wegner on why ‘The Power of the Dog’ is more monster movie than WesternJudi Dench and Kenneth Branagh on good times, bad times and BelfastThe longtime collaborators discuss shooting their Oscar-tipped new film, set during the Troubles, in the middle of a pandemicA new generation of films shows the human face of war and migrationFlee, Europa and Memory Box centre people and lives, not suffering and movementThe unstoppable rise of Jessie BuckleyThe star of Cabaret and Oscar-tipped The Lost Daughter talks gigs, gardening and gratitudeHand of God director Paolo Sorrentino: ‘I am obsessed by the sacred and profane’The Italian film-maker discusses his deeply personal new film, character-building cruelty — and the messianic Maradona More from this SeriesJoachim Trier on taking offbeat romcom ‘The Worst Person in the World’ to the OscarsThe Norwegian director discusses the unlived self, Gen Xers vs millennials and capturing the post-Covid moodThe Power of the Dog’s producers — ‘This film could be transformative’Emile Sherman and Iain Canning on the Jane Campion-directed Western’s 12 Oscar nominations and the changing cinematic landscapeDon’t Look Up: the people vs the criticsFailure at the hands of ‘expert’ reviewers has made the Netflix comedy a success. So who do we listen to now? In the mood for moviesAway from the tyranny of television, the auteur is triumphing again