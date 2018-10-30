John McDonnell was embroiled in a row with Labour MPs after the shadow chancellor said he would not oppose Budget income tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefited the well-off.

Andy Burnham, Labour mayor of Manchester, said he was “at a loss” to understand his colleague’s approach while Emily Thornberry, shadow foreign secretary, called the policy “tax cuts for the rich”.

David Lammy, a high-profile former minister, said: “We should not be supporting tax cuts that disproportionately help the wealthy. Tory cuts will benefit rich families 14 times more than the poor.”

Philip Hammond announced in Monday’s Budget that he would introduce an effective tax cut for 32m people by bringing forward changes to income tax thresholds.

Analysis from the Resolution Foundation, a think-tank, suggested that the changes would disproportionately benefit highly paid workers.

Mr McDonnell said in a briefing to journalists on Tuesday that a Labour government would not reverse the changes that would — he said — inject demand into the economy. “We are keen not to take money out of people’s pockets,” he said.

The shadow chancellor conceded that the changes did amount to a “tax cut for millionaires”, among others. But he added that a Labour government did not want to take money from “middle earners, headteachers”, for example.

Instead the Labour manifesto proposes steep increases in income tax on a more targeted segment of the population: the highest paid 5 per cent. Mr McDonnell would increase income tax to 45p from £80,000 upwards and to 50p above £123,000.

The shadow chancellor said he understood why some colleagues were angered by his approach but insisted that Labour’s policy would be “much better”.

“We want a fair taxation system but where the top 5 per cent, the people who can afford it, pay a little bit more,” he said. Labour would also increase the living wage to £10 an hour.

Yvette Cooper, former work and pensions secretary, said the policy was “wrong” and should not be supported. “People on £90-100k a year will get tax cuts worth £860 in April. Those on £125k will get £600 — far more than low paid workers, at a time when child poverty is going up, benefits being cut, vital council services being cut, police badly overstretched,” she said. “I cannot support it.”

Both Mr Burnham and Ms Cooper stood against Jeremy Corbyn, an ally of Mr McDonnell, for the party leadership.

Mr McDonnell described the government’s new digital tax on big internet companies as “insignificant” in its scale. He said a Labour government would keep the new levy but increase it significantly.