US president Joe Biden will come under pressure from allies who want the evacuation extended

At an emergency G7 meeting US president Joe Biden will hear calls from western allies to negotiate with the Taliban for an extension to the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan while facing the humiliating prospect that the Islamist militants may veto the idea, and a US pandemic assistance programme is set to end early next month, leaving millions of gig workers without the support they’ve come to rely on.





Biden squeezed between allies and Taliban on Afghan deadline - with George Parker, political editor

Taliban finances swelled by proceeds of Afghanistan’s shadow economy - with Stephanie Findley, South Asia correspondent

US gig workers carry on the fight for rights as jobless aid comes to an end - with Amanda Chu

