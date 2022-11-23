Qatar is in the spotlight as the host of this year’s World Cup — and the small, oil-rich nation has had to confront a lengthy human rights record with the world watching. The FT’s Gulf correspondent Simeon Kerr breaks down Qatar’s larger goals due to hosting the tournament, and what changes it has — and hasn’t — made to see those through.

Clips from BBC, AP, PBS NewsHour, France24, The Guardian

For further reading:

The ethical case for watching this possibly unethical World Cup

Qatar counts down to World Cup kick-off after $200bn soft power bet

How the unlikeliest World Cup ever came to be

Qatar 2022: the weirdest World Cup in history

On Twitter, follow Simeon Kerr (@simeonkerr) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com