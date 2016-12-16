Japanese banks warn of leaving London without Brexit clarity

Japanese financial institutions have warned they need clarity on the UK’s future relationship with the EU or they will begin moving some functions from London within six months.

Executives from Japanese groups including investment banks Nomura and Daiwa Capital Markets laid out their position at a “frank” meeting on December 1 with the UK City minister Simon Kirby and Mark Garnier, international trade minister with responsibility for financial services, according to two people with knowledge of the meeting.

One senior executive of a big Japanese bank said this week that the uncertainty surrounding London’s future as a gateway to Europe meant it “would be better for our EU-based customers to have an alternative hub”.

Concerns within the UK government over a possible exodus of Japanese banks were highlighted on a trip to Tokyo on Thursday by Philip Hammond, British chancellor of the exchequer. High on his agenda during the short visit was a meeting with senior managers of Japanese financial groups in which they repeated fears about market access, euro clearing and access to European labour markets.

“It’s fairly binary for them: they either have access to their markets or they don’t have access,” Mr Hammond admitted to reporters after the meeting. “If they have full access to the markets from London they can continue operating as now. If they don’t, they will have to restructure the way their operations address the European market.”

While not as big as their American rivals, Japanese financial institutions are significant employers in the UK, with the four biggest banks together employing more than 5,000. Insurers and other groups have thousands more.

The issue the financial services groups are most concerned about is “passporting”, the system that allows them to use their London bases to do business right across the 31 countries in the European Economic Area.

Since Britain voted to leave the EU in June, Japan’s largest banking group, Mitsubishi UFJ, has upgraded the status of its operation in Amsterdam and moved staff from London for that expansion.

Its rival, Mizuho, already has a continental European office with its own passport. Other Japanese banks and brokerage houses are conducting what consultants describe as “intensive” efforts to lay the groundwork for enlarged continental European operations should a rapid shift become necessary, but have not made any moves yet.

The six-month deadline described by Japanese banks to UK ministers would time any moves to June 2017 — about a year after the UK referendum and a timeframe that several banks have been using to decide whether the UK has made progress in negotiations with Brussels.

At the December 1 meeting, the financial services groups said they would need a guarantee that passporting would be retained after Brexit or they would be forced to begin moving some functions out of London by mid-2017, two people familiar with the meeting said.

One of them said the companies knew there was only a slim chance of the UK being able to guarantee passporting, and the banks’ objective was to explain their likely actions to the government.

He described the meeting as a “frank exchange of realism” but said it was not confrontational and did not feature threats. The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Bank of Japan and Japan’s finance ministry.

The Treasury declined to comment on the discussions but said meetings were taking place with a large number of businesses and industrial sectors to discuss the impact of Brexit.

However, Mr Hammond reflected the views of Japanese banks when he announced this week that “thoughtful politicians” realised that a transitional period was needed to complete a “smooth and orderly” Brexit.

Mr Hammond wants to see a transitional deal agreed at an early stage of Brexit talks to provide Japanese and other banks with a guarantee they will not face a regulatory cliff edge when Britain leaves the EU, projected to be in spring 2019.

Japan’s banks have previously said they would like to keep as much of their businesses in the UK as they can after Brexit, a position they hold in common with other banks.

They have also made efforts to reassure clients about their continued commitment to the UK in the aftermath of the Japanese authorities’ blunt warning in September that their companies would quit the UK unless the country negotiates a “soft” Brexit.

Additional reporting by Laura Noonan in London

This story has been amended to correct the spelling of the name of Simon Kirby, City minister.