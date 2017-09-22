Saga to expand holiday business despite fall in profits

Please tell us why (optional)

Saga, the UK travel and insurance company for the over-50s, plans to expand its cruise ship holiday business, despite a dip in profits at the start of the year.

The company blamed losses on derivatives and one-off refinancing costs for the 6.3 per cent fall to £103m in pre-tax profits for the six months to July 31 compared with the same period last year.

Despite the profit fall, chief executive Lance Batchelor said strong pre-sales for cruise ship holidays meant the company would go ahead with the purchase of another ship and bring forward delivery to August 2020.

In March, the company announced ambitious plans to expand its holiday business and said it would replace one of its cruise ships with a newer, more efficient one to lower repair and maintenance costs.

Despite Saga’s renewed interest in its travel business, the majority of its profits came from insurance broking. Saga has been shifting its business towards broking in a bid to move away from capital-heavy underwriting.

The company delivered underlying pre-tax profits of £110m, an increase of 5.5 per cent on the same period last year, once the derivatives losses and refinancing costs were stripped out of the figures.

Nick Johnson, analyst at Numis, said the company was on track to deliver in line with expectations for the year, helped by its insurance broking business.

Underlying pre-tax profits from its total insurance business — including both underwriting and retail broking — reached £117.7m, up 0.8 per cent over the first half of 2017 compared with the same period last year.

Underlying pre-tax profit from its travel business, meanwhile, was up 63 per cent compared with the first half of 2016, reaching £11.9m in total.

This included £4.5m made from its cruise ship holidays, compared with £0.5m in the six months to July 2016, with profits boosted by ship maintenance downtime reducing by almost a third.

Alongside developing its travel arm, Saga announced the launch of its new membership programme with the aim of building customer loyalty.

The membership scheme will offer a range of products, services and information, including exclusive offers from partners including Apple, Nuffield Health and wine shop chain Majestic.

George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Saga was targeting a growing demographic.

“Many of today’s retirees are asset rich and have comfortable pensions in place, and demographic change means this age bracket is swelling in number,” said Mr Salmon.

Saga hopes to increase the number of products bought by its most loyal customers by 20 per cent over the next five years.

The interim dividend rose 11 per cent to 3p. Shares were broadly flat in early trading.