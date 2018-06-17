The National Health Service has a special place in British hearts. For 70 years, it has strived to provide universal healthcare, free at the point of delivery. It is one of the few institutions that still unites the country. But in recent years it has come under enormous strain. Although healthcare spending was one of the few areas that was technically protected during the austerity squeeze, the NHS is now in dire need of higher funding. With the increasing demands of an ageing population, the service risks tipping into a permanent crisis.

Theresa May has finally succumbed to this reality. The prime minister has announced that the NHS will receive an annual increase of £20bn by 2023-2024. This represents about a 3.4 per cent rise a year in real terms. With historical annual spending increases averaging 3.7 per cent, this is not as revolutionary as first appears. This funding will help the NHS cope with its immediate financial pressures but it falls well short of the amount economists believe necessary to improve the quality of healthcare (on priorities such as waiting times or better mental healthcare provision) over the medium term.

Two crucial elements of this healthcare funding package remain unclear. One is how the extra money will be spent. No one disputes that the NHS should be adequately funded if it is to fulfil its national mission. Yet throwing ever-increasing piles of cash at a problem rarely produces the desired results. Further clarity is needed on how the extra funding will be tied to more reform. There needs to be tighter integration between health and social care. There remain too many discrepancies in the quality of services in different parts of the country.

The other significant unknown is how the spending increase will be financed. The funding pledge has been welcomed by some as a victory for the Brexit campaign, which pledged to inject an extra £350m a week into the NHS after leaving the EU. Millions of Britons voted for Brexit on the implied promises of this slogan, so it is good for democracy that their wishes are being fulfilled. But voters should not be duped into believing that this new money is a direct consequence of leaving the bloc.

Talk of a “Brexit dividend” is nonsense, as the Institute for Fiscal Studies has made clear. It is bluster and spin to allow Brexiters in the cabinet to save face. Britain will continue to make payments to the EU until the end of the transition period. Even after the final schism, it will most likely continue to hand over substantial sums as part of mutually beneficial programmes. And any monies resulting from the end of EU membership must be measured against the costs of exit and a weakening economy. According to the government’s own figures, £15bn a year will be lost in tax revenues.

Mrs May has acknowledged that taxpayers must contribute to increases in healthcare funding. This might be through a hypothecated tax: a convoluted solution that may be politically expedient. Or it may be through more borrowing or stealth tax rises. Either way, the government must come clean. If Mrs May wants a grown-up conversation about public services, she should explain why higher taxes are needed. Voters should not be taken for fools.

It is no coincidence that the NHS announcement has come as the government faces another week of Brexit hostilities in the House of Commons. This, ultimately, remains the defining issue facing the country. If the UK does not strike a sensible exit deal that protects economic growth and keeps borders open — especially for doctors and nurses — this new NHS funding deal will be of only passing benefit.