AstraZeneca has drawn up plans to break out its China business, and France is challenging a German-led plan to build up Europe’s air defences. Plus, US businesses are cutting back on their investments in diversity and inclusion.

Mentioned in this podcast:

AstraZeneca drafts plan to spin off China business amid tensions

France summons allies in challenge to German-led air defence plan

Cuts to investment in diversity threaten gains

Hunt tells ministers to quicken adoption of AI to boost economy

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

