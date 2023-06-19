AstraZeneca could spin off China business
AstraZeneca has drawn up plans to break out its China business, and France is challenging a German-led plan to build up Europe’s air defences. Plus, US businesses are cutting back on their investments in diversity and inclusion.
AstraZeneca drafts plan to spin off China business amid tensions
France summons allies in challenge to German-led air defence plan
Cuts to investment in diversity threaten gains
Hunt tells ministers to quicken adoption of AI to boost economy
