Finch is a sci-fi film in which the usually (but not always) infallible Tom Hanks crosses a post-apocalyptic American West accompanied by a talking robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) and a dog. Its original script, then going by the name of Bios (by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell), was featured on the Black List in 2017, a famed roster of unproduced screenplays most liked by Hollywood insiders. Done and dusted by 2019, the film’s 2020 release was pushed back because of Covid-19 and now finally makes its debut on Apple TV Plus.

Straight-to-streamer isn’t always the sign of a stinker in these post-pandemic times. Finch, however, is something of a maudlin mess, riddled with plot holes and sketchy science that suggest severe editing room triage took place to turn this into more family-friendly fare. (Co-stars Samira Wiley and Skeet Ulrich, touted in advance publicity during production, are MIA.) For a start, the vaguely described event that’s burnt away the ozone layer and turned Earth into one big Dune-ish desert was apparently caused by a massive solar flare strong enough to trigger worldwide social breakdown. That in itself seems like a weaselly, climate-change-denier’s excuse for an apocalypse, and ill-timed given this week’s COP26 conference.

Finch builds a walking humanoid robot, who names himself Jeff © Karen Kuehn

Hanks’s Finch Weinberg, a robotics engineer who has survived in the remains of his lab, is not quite the last man on Earth: there are other humans out there — poor, bare, forked, very hungry and dangerous. But Finch avoids them, and has a WALL-E-sized robot to help him forage for food and keep him company, as well as an organic best friend in Goodyear, an adorable terrier-Schnauzer-y mutt who always has one floppy ear cocked raffishly to the side. In order to ensure Goodyear’s survival in case of his own demise, Finch builds a walking humanoid robot, who later names himself Jeff, and fills its circuits with AI and scanned manuals on dog care before all four are forced to go west in a souped-up 1980s camper van.

In essence, this is a kind of sequel to Cast Away (2000), in which Hanks was stranded on a desert island with only a volleyball named Wilson for company — except here he gets two Wilsons. One of them likes belly rubs and snuggles, the other can talk and ask naive questions about the meaning of trust. Somehow, he has also inexplicably picked up a key catchphrase from Rain Man, “I’m an excellent driver.” Oh well, there are worse companions with whom to spend the end of civilisation.

★★☆☆☆

On Apple TV Plus from November 5



