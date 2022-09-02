All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which moral philosopher wrote the 1975 work Animal Liberation, now regarded as a foundational book for the animal rights movement?

Which Galaxy chocolates were advertised in the 2000s with the slogan “sophisticated sharing”?

What was John Osborne’s next play after Look Back in Anger?

Which of C S Lewis’s Narnia Chronicles is a prequel to the rest of the series?

What’s the alternative name for anemonefish, as featured in the film Finding Nemo?

Which 1984 album by Tina Turner has sold more than 20 million copies?

Which now-familiar name for a group of painters was originally intended as an insult by Louis Leroy in an attack on them in 1874?

Which Adobe software for creating pdfs is a more advanced version of Adobe Reader?

Which charity was founded by Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis?