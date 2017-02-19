Asset managers push back on radical reform of the industry

Asset managers have pushed back on a number of radical industry reforms put forward by the UK regulator, which were intended to kick-start competition and reduce costs for investors.

Vanguard, Old Mutual Global Investors and the New City Initiative, a network of 54 independent asset managers, have urged the Financial Conduct Authority to abandon a controversial proposal that would force fund companies to present investors with an all-encompassing annual fee.

The pushback has angered investor campaigners, who believe the current system lacks transparency and confuses consumers. The concern is that investors incur unexpected charges throughout the year, such as trading costs and stamp duty, that are not included in annual management fees.

Vanguard, the second-largest fund house globally, said an “all-in fee” could encourage asset managers to inflate their estimates of trading costs to protect profits.

Sean Hagerty, head of Vanguard’s European business, said this proposal “looks simple, but it could also be inaccurate. It is not the best approach.”

The fee proposal was put forward by the FCA in November as part of its sweeping investigation of the asset management industry. The watchdog found only one in five investors knew they footed the bill for trading costs, which affect returns.

The New City Initiative, whose members oversee £400bn of combined assets, Old Mutual Global Investors and Orbis Investments, the UK fund houses, also rebutted the all-encompassing fee idea in their submissions to the FCA, seen by FTfm.

The industry’s concern is that an all-in fee would force fund companies to build an estimate of future trading costs into their annual management fees, which are hard to predict. If a fund company placed more trades than expected, then it would have to cover the cost of additional transactions, perhaps discouraging fund managers from placing trades that could improve performance.

OMGI said in its response to the regulator: “A single charge, inclusive of transaction costs, could pose an unintended conflict of interest between asset managers and investors by providing an incentive to reduce the level of trading.”

Fund companies also hit back at the FCA’s claim that competition in the industry is not working effectively. The regulator came to this conclusion after finding the investment sector — which has average profit margins of 36 per cent — had “enjoyed sustained, high profits . . . with significant price clustering”.

Richard Buxton, chief executive of OMGI, said: “We believe the asset management industry is already competitive on price. Certainly at OMGI we have passed savings achieved because of asset growth back to investors.”

The portfolio manager also advised the FCA against naming and shaming funds that have performed badly over an extended time, one of the regulator’s suggested remedies.

Jamie Carter, deputy chairman of the New City Initiative, added: “It is a very competitive industry. You live and die by your performance, which is shown net of all costs. You don’t win business if your performance is not good. It is that simple.”

Asset managers have until Monday to provide feedback on the regulator’s proposals, which are expected to be finalised in the first half of this year. Many — including Old Mutual and the New City Initiative — were supportive of other changes, such as the introduction of independent fund directors who would ensure investors’ best interests are protected.

Vanguard urged the regulator to force investment companies to include a prominent warning at the top of their fund documents alerting investors that “high fees will harm long-term returns”.

But investor campaigners were critical of calls to abandon the all-in fee idea.

Mick McAteer, co-founder of the Financial Inclusion Centre, a non-profit organisation that pushes for enhanced investor rights, said: “Competition in this market is definitely not working well for consumers. Asset management is one of the most dysfunctional markets financial consumers have to engage with. The level of value extraction is unacceptable.”

“Fund managers should bear all the costs involved in manufacturing a fund, including transaction costs, and charge a clean fee to the investor.”

Teresa Fritz, a member of the Financial Services Consumer Panel, an influential body set up to advise the FCA on its policies, added: “All good businesses, from a multimillion-pound asset management company to a local builder, must manage costs otherwise they will not survive. The asset management industry has survived for too long hiding its costs from its customers in order to give the illusion of being competitive. A single charge which requires the fund manager to make up any shortfall in costs from the profit and loss account would soon focus the minds . . . to keep the overall charge competitive.”