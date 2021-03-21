Jump to comments section Print this page

Specification: 

  • Global Migration

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Biden scrambles to cope with rising number of migrant children

  • Outline the suggested reasons for the increase in migrants crossing between Mexico and the US.

  • Why is the increase in the number of children crossing the border posing particular problems for US authorities?

  • To what extent is the increase in migrants the result of a new administration in power in the US?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

