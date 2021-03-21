This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Global Migration

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Biden scrambles to cope with rising number of migrant children

Outline the suggested reasons for the increase in migrants crossing between Mexico and the US.

Why is the increase in the number of children crossing the border posing particular problems for US authorities?

To what extent is the increase in migrants the result of a new administration in power in the US?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun