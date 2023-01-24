There are a lot of stereotypes about millennials - meaning anyone born between 1981 and 1996 - but perhaps the biggest one is that they have an overwhelming sense of entitlement. Host Isabel Berwick unpicks some of the tropes with Emily Bowen and Shelley Johnson, workplace experts and hosts of the popular Australian podcast My Millennial Career, while the FT’s US labour and equality correspondent, Taylor Nicole Rogers, explains what distinguishes millennials from younger generations starting out on their careers.

Millennials are shattering the oldest rule in politics https://www.ft.com/content/c361e372-769e-45cd-a063-f5c0a7767cf4

What Musk misses about how this generation works https://www.ft.com/content/2ecc2819-d54c-4539-9c9d-e849cfe618ba

