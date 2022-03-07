Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is fueling the ‘fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since second world war,’ according to the UNHCR; the White House has reversed its position and now is talking with European partners about a ban on Russian oil, and sanctions on Russia have unleashed a renewed wave of disruption for strained global supply chains.

Mentioned in this podcast:

