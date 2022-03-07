Russia’s war on Ukraine adds more turmoil to global shipping
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is fueling the ‘fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since second world war,’ according to the UNHCR; the White House has reversed its position and now is talking with European partners about a ban on Russian oil, and sanctions on Russia have unleashed a renewed wave of disruption for strained global supply chains.
Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Mentioned in this podcast:
Ukraine invasion fuels ‘fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since second world war’
US in ‘active discussions’ over Russian oil import ban as Moscow targets Ukraine urban centres
Russia demands US guarantees over revival of Iran nuclear accord
World’s biggest shipping groups suspend Russian cargo bookings
Ukraine crisis batters Sri Lanka’s tea and tourism recovery strategy
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published