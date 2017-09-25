Polish president demands bigger role nominating judges

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Poland’s president demanded a bigger role in the nomination of judges in setting out on Monday his long-awaited proposals for an overhaul of the country’s judiciary.

Andrzej Duda said in July that he would draw up his own plans for reform after unexpectedly vetoing two contentious bills put forward by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which critics feared would undermine the rule of law in Poland.

The veto put Mr Duda at odds with the party that had supported his campaign to become president, and sparked weeks of speculation about his relationship with Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the veteran ideologue who leads PiS.

Mr Duda said on Monday that he believed his plan corrected a number of problems with PiS’s proposals, which was criticised by the EU and US, and brought tens of thousands of Poles on to the streets in protest.

“I believe that this reform . . . which has significant inclusive elements will happen, that the Polish parliament will accept these proposals,” he said at a press conference at the presidential palace.

Beata Mazurek, a spokeswoman for PiS, tweeted that Mr Duda’s proposals were “a basis for further talks”, while PiS’s official account tweeted that “a road to change is open”.

PiS has long argued that Poland’s judicial system needs overhauling as it is slow and inefficient, and has not been purged since the country emerged from communism almost three decades ago. However, opponents fear that PiS’s plans would undermine the separation of powers in Poland, and whittle away the checks on the government.

The bills vetoed by Mr Duda in July would have forced all Supreme Court judges to step down, except for those kept on by the justice minister. It would also have given parliament power to choose members of the KRS, the body that appoints judges.

Under Mr Duda’s proposals, Supreme Court judges will only have to step down once they reach the age of 65, and their term could be extended by the president. He also proposed setting up a new chamber within the Supreme Court through which it would be possible to challenge the verdicts of any court, and giving laypeople a role in some of the court’s activities.

The KRS would still be chosen by the parliament, as envisaged by PiS. But rather than a simple majority, a three-fifths majority would be required to elect members. This would force PiS to co-operate with at least one other party to make appointments. PiS holds 236 seats in Poland’s 460-strong lower house.

Mr Duda also proposed that if parliament was unable to agree on the appointment of members to the KRS within two months, then the president would be allowed to pick from among those being considered by parliament. To ensure that this was legally watertight, he proposed changing Poland’s constitution to give himself such powers.

“A change in the constitution can happen only with a two-thirds majority in the Sejm. Therefore, I am inviting party representatives for a consultation at 4pm [today],” he said. “If there is an agreement . . . and I am sure that the reform will be passed, then I will file it . . . If not, then we will have a problem.”

In a sign of the uncertainty within PiS over Mr Duda’s intentions, the rightwing Sieci magazine carried a four-page interview with Mr Kaczynski on Monday morning, with the question “Is the president with us?” emblazoned on its front page.

In the interview, Mr Kaczynski, who met Mr Duda on Friday, said the meeting had shown that the two men were “able to talk”, but it had also shown there were “far-reaching differences of opinion” between them.

Additional reporting by Evon Huber in Warsaw